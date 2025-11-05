Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.97), Zacks reports. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.09 billion.

Pampa Energia Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PAM traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.21. The stock had a trading volume of 190,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,582. Pampa Energia has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energia

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the second quarter worth about $982,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PAM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

