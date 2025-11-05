Manta Network Price Reaches $0.0945 on Major Exchanges (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $42.47 million and approximately $12.56 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manta Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0945 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Manta Network has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103,434.24 or 0.99546923 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,720.77 or 0.98860268 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,245,934 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 457,709,722.6922884 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.09187076 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $13,980,363.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

