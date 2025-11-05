PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $543.91 thousand and approximately $675.55 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00085080 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00005193 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000087 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,074.62 or 0.41463090 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 419,999,990 coins and its circulating supply is 415,995,446 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@officialpotcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

