VerusCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $106.61 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00001290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $106.61 million and $880.41 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was May 20th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 83,540,184 coins and its circulating supply is 79,513,612 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.verus.io. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. Verus has a current supply of 83,540,184 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Verus is 1.32686662 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,190.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.verus.io.”

