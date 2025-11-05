Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Earnings Results

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.54, Zacks reports. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.30% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.72 million.
Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.16. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $122.80 and a 1 year high of $212.98.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 310.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).
