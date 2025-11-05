Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.19), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 616.03% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:KYMR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.40. 272,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,186. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.66.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KYMR. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 660,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,363,618. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,910 shares of company stock worth $11,402,648. 16.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.