Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Allegiant Travel also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.500-2.500 EPS.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $12.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.99. 505,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $107.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.76.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $496.88 million during the quarter. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 43.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 856.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

