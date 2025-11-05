Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on XPRO. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Expro Group in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Expro Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Expro Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Expro Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of XPRO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 279,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. Expro Group has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.65 million. Expro Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Expro Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expro Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Expro Group by 2,394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 54.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Expro Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

