The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flywire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research cut Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Flywire in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.73.

Shares of Flywire stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. 1,982,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. Flywire has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.00, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.07 million. Flywire had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.27%.The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flywire will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Flywire by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at $1,292,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at $4,487,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Flywire by 78.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Flywire by 37.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 301,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 82,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

