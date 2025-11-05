AbbVie’s (ABBV) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $289.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $284.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.05.

Get AbbVie alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $2.82 on Wednesday, hitting $213.07. The stock had a trading volume of 533,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.73. The company has a market cap of $376.41 billion, a PE ratio of 101.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.