AbbVie’s (ABBV) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $289.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $284.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.63% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.05.
AbbVie Stock Down 1.3%
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
