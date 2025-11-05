Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,204,000 after buying an additional 21,809 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,923,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,786,000 after buying an additional 1,135,841 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $149,112.00. Following the sale, the director owned 62,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,572,395.93. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $190.74 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.35 and its 200-day moving average is $152.68. The company has a market capitalization of $452.50 billion, a PE ratio of 454.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

