Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $32.91, but opened at $26.31. Pinterest shares last traded at $26.2770, with a volume of 16,462,757 shares.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.The business had revenue of $665.93 million during the quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 target price on Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $131,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 157,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,773.92. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,000. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 640,236 shares of company stock worth $22,878,326. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 282.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 505.7% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Pinterest by 3,839.1% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Down 20.0%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.