Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,712 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,712 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $376,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Afbi LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,030 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOO opened at $620.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $610.28 and its 200 day moving average is $575.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $634.13.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
