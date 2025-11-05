Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 80.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.48. 144,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,285. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 96.16%.The business had revenue of $143.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAIN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

