Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 726 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $620.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $610.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $634.13. The company has a market cap of $772.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

