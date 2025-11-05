4,470 Shares in Bank of America Corporation $BAC Acquired by Optivise Advisory Services LLC

Optivise Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 259,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 121.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 33,963 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $396.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Dbs Bank upgraded Bank of America to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Ameriprise Financial raised Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

About Bank of America



Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

