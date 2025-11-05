First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG) Shares Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:AG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$14.42 and last traded at C$14.47. 1,006,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,644,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 5th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cormark downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,494.00 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.55.

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

