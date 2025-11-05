Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.1150, with a volume of 278294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Douglas Emmett to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 3.77%.The firm had revenue of $250.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 633.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

