Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Oxford BioMedica Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

