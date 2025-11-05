Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Verify Smart Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.6550 and last traded at $31.6550, with a volume of 853641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Verify Smart Stock Up 45,121.4%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Verify Smart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verify Smart Corp. provides wireless software solutions focused on IP fraud protection for secure authenticated transactions and celebrity services for fans interactions worldwide. The company's software solutions are delivered as Software as a Service model over the Internet, and allows its clients to access the company's application software and databases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verify Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verify Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.