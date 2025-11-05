Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $156.37 and last traded at $155.5230, with a volume of 510723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.19.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 8.3%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.14 and its 200-day moving average is $130.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.22.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $794.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.61 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $42,591.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,933,581.79. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 106,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $13,440,164.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 514,596 shares in the company, valued at $65,050,080.36. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,534,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,129,000 after buying an additional 2,518,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,261,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,659,000 after buying an additional 1,590,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $122,278,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19,454.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 744,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,595,000 after buying an additional 740,842 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,037,000 after buying an additional 640,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

