RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $432.90 and last traded at $432.7590, with a volume of 5633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $427.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $471.00 price objective (up from $455.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $503.00 price target on RBC Bearings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.67.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $388.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.72.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 15.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In related news, VP John J. Feeney sold 105 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.83, for a total transaction of $40,197.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,624.78. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 48,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.75, for a total transaction of $19,631,243.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 111,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,759,218.50. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

