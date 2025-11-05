Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.72% and a negative net margin of 599.11%.The business had revenue of $53.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.35 million.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 967,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,535. The company has a market cap of $868.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.66. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNGX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics

In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 477,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $4,845,620.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,386,574 shares in the company, valued at $135,873,726.10. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,472,501 shares of company stock valued at $26,350,320 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,235,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $7,680,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $3,738,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,439,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 451,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 270.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 352,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 257,668 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

