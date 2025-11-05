Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.530-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $392.6 million-$400.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.6 million. Teradata also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.380-2.420 EPS.

Teradata Stock Up 25.4%

NYSE:TDC traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,928,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,828. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.71. Teradata has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 96.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Teradata has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teradata by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,938 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,309,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Teradata by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,047,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,362,000 after buying an additional 207,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Teradata by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 142,813 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.