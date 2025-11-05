Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $24.3310, with a volume of 2640427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEVA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of -154.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 254.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 250,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 35,691 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.5% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 22,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

