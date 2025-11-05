BNB (BNB) Price Hits $965.59 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $133.00 billion and $5.43 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $965.59 or 0.00929466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 137,737,591 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

