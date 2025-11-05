McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on McGraw Hill in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on McGraw Hill in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McGraw Hill in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McGraw Hill from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on McGraw Hill in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McGraw Hill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill in the third quarter valued at about $7,530,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,443,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill during the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

At McGraw Hill, our purpose is to unlock the potential of each learner at every stage of life. Our mission is to support educators, learners and professionals around the world with trusted, high-quality content and digital solutions that use data and learning science to adapt to each student as they progress towards their goals.

