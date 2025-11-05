IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Trading Up 13.9% – Here’s What Happened

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) shot up 13.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.15 and last traded at C$17.59. 992,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,206,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.45.

IMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$15.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$13.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93.

Iamgold Corp is a mid-tier gold mining company operating in three regions globally North America, South America and West Africa. Within these regions, the company is developing potential mining districts that encompass operating mines and construction, development and exploration projects. The company’s operating mines include Essakane in Burkina Faso, Rosebel in Suriname and Westwood in Canada.

