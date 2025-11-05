Bitget Token Price Reaches $4.15 on Exchanges (BGB)

Bitget Token (BGB) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Bitget Token has a total market capitalization of $2.89 billion and approximately $69.36 million worth of Bitget Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitget Token has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitget Token token can currently be purchased for about $4.15 or 0.00003995 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitget Token Token Profile

Bitget Token’s total supply is 919,992,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 697,476,255 tokens. Bitget Token’s official Twitter account is @bitgetglobal. Bitget Token’s official website is www.bitget.com. The official message board for Bitget Token is www.instagram.com/bitget_official.

Buying and Selling Bitget Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitget Token (BGB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bitget Token has a current supply of 919,992,035.97879069 with 697,477,502.44748437 in circulation. The last known price of Bitget Token is 4.21611131 USD and is up 11.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $89,617,855.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitget.com/.”

