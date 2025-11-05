Steem (STEEM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $18.94 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $39.78 million and $18.94 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00003920 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103,886.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000161 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $491.69 or 0.00473294 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00009153 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $480.30 or 0.00462326 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00084869 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.54 or 0.00344166 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00014092 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 531,131,655 coins and its circulating supply is 522,267,379 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
