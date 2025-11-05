RAMP (RAMP) Price Up 1.3% This Week

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One RAMP token can now be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $32.10 million and approximately $860.26 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $102,744.97 or 0.98901013 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101,766.85 or 0.99730202 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

