Alpha Finance Lab Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.22 Thousand (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and $19.22 thousand worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 948,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

