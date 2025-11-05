Csenge Advisory Group Sells 323 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,092,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $493.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $505.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $478.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.43. The company has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

