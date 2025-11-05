Axim Planning & Wealth Takes $217,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Axim Planning & Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after acquiring an additional 63,481 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,092,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $493.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $505.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $478.42 and a 200-day moving average of $444.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

