Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,243 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after buying an additional 2,228,151 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,875.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,946,000 after buying an additional 1,674,139 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $146.25 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.45.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $74,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,533.68. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,703,248.36. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

