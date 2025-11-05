Sila Realty Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:SILA)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:SILA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,648. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. Sila Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Institutional Trading of Sila Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,187,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,547,000 after purchasing an additional 53,905 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,531,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,913,000 after purchasing an additional 202,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,290,000 after purchasing an additional 744,577 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after purchasing an additional 134,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after acquiring an additional 104,634 shares in the last quarter.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

