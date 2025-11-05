Zacks Research Upgrades Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) to “Strong-Buy”

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

WAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Waystar from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Waystar in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on Waystar in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Waystar Price Performance

WAY traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.26. 407,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.88. Waystar has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $268.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.12 million. Waystar had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.69%.Waystar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.470 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waystar will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waystar news, Director Paul G. Moskowitz sold 4,295,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $168,412,400.19. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,759,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,526,071.10. The trade was a 23.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $312,238.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 422,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,294,053.91. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,546,249 shares of company stock worth $177,987,193. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAY. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar during the second quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Waystar in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waystar by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waystar during the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

