Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02, Zacks reports. Delcath Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.22 million.

Delcath Systems Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of DCTH stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. 572,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,612. The company has a market capitalization of $306.61 million, a PE ratio of 175.30 and a beta of 0.84. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 107,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 117,118 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $586,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

