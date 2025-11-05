OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, Zacks reports. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 22.79% and a negative net margin of 275.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. OmniAb updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

OmniAb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OABI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 432,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,180. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.15. OmniAb has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $4.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OABI. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of OmniAb from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Institutional Trading of OmniAb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in OmniAb by 854.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 250,479 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in OmniAb by 6.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in OmniAb by 90.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 72,958 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in OmniAb by 17.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 166.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 38,186 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

