Axim Planning & Wealth Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Axim Planning & Wealth lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.6% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in Tesla were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 322.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after acquiring an additional 849,091 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Tesla by 29.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,832,047,000 after buying an additional 2,211,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $444.26 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $414.80 and a 200 day moving average of $351.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.17, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.08.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

