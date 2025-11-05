AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,395 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,819,154,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 550.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,332,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,521 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,187 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $581,817,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,367,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,863 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $216.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $381.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $244.81.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 524.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. DZ Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.81.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

