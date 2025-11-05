Cloud Capital Management LLC Acquires 347 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Cloud Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Oracle by 1.3% in the second quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 3,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 7.2% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. This represents a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $248.14 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

