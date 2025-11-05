Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th.

Match Group has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Match Group to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Match Group Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of MTCH traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,361. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $914.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.65 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 398.05% and a net margin of 15.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Match Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 5,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $203,796.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,979.08. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Bailey sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,889.76. The trade was a 60.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,454 shares of company stock worth $907,839. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Match Group by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

