Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $199.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital set a $205.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.14.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.43. The stock had a trading volume of 308,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,940. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.62.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 280.5% during the second quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

