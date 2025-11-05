Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $41.38 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $41,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $11,421,213,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,238,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,378 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3,493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,914,000 after acquiring an additional 908,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,015,557,000 after acquiring an additional 907,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $552.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $568.88.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Compass Point set a $620.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.59.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

