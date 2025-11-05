Stephens Has Lowered Expectations for Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Stock Price

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Stephens from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Shares of PTLO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.98. 835,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $374.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. Portillo’s has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $15.78.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $181.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.77 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Portillo’s will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Greig Hook bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $306,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,016.35. The trade was a 29.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Osanloo bought 11,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $83,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,812.14. The trade was a 21.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 210,570 shares of company stock worth $1,614,474. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Portillo’s by 135.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Portillo’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Portillo’s by 58.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 176.6% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 69.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

