Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $40.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.58.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:REXR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 187,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,689. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 33.88%.The firm had revenue of $246.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.390-2.410 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 25,945 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 126,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

