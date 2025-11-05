Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MongoDB (MDB)

MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/4/2025 – MongoDB was given a new $375.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

11/4/2025 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $365.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – MongoDB had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

11/4/2025 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $365.00 to $415.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $350.00 to $405.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $375.00 to $435.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $305.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2025 – MongoDB was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/18/2025 – MongoDB was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – MongoDB had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – MongoDB was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/30/2025 – MongoDB is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – MongoDB had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/22/2025 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $340.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2025 – MongoDB was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/19/2025 – MongoDB had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

9/19/2025 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $280.00 to $320.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2025 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $345.00 to $375.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2025 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $325.00 to $385.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $325.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $325.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $330.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $265.00 to $305.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – MongoDB had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2025 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $312.00 to $406.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $345.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $305.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $345.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2025 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $300.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2025 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $310.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $51,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,830. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.25, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,847.50. The trade was a 7.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 107,493 shares of company stock valued at $33,830,023 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

