Convergence Financial LLC Buys 409 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Convergence Financial LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its position in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,985 shares of company stock valued at $25,559,300. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 4.1%

Caterpillar stock opened at $547.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $483.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.75. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $596.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $485.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $594.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.50.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

