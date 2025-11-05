Homestead Advisers Corp Grows Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,781,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.0% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $84,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 585.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $396.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.